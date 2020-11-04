Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shares sting video – BJP is buying and selling MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released a sting video. He has said that the face of the BJP has now come before the public. BJP’s countdown has started. The video shared on Twitter is of former MLA Somabhai Patel, who joined BJP from Congress. Also Read – This state is also preparing to enact a law in the name of marriage in the matter of conversion

While sharing this video, he wrote – We have always been saying that the BJP does horse trading to grab power and it has come to the fore how the MLAs are sold and sold. BJP has made it a trend. Contrary to democratic norms, he did horse trading in several states including Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and also tried very hard in Rajasthan in the past, but our MLAs did not allow their intentions to succeed.

We have always been saying that the BJP does horse trading to grab power and it has come to the fore how the MLAs are sold and sold. BJP has made it a trend. pic.twitter.com/c9MVvLNMHk – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) November 3, 2020

Now the real face of the BJP has been revealed to the public, to save democracy, the people will definitely teach them a lesson in time. Their countdown has started. Let us know that even before the by-elections in 8 seats of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, 1 Congress leader has resigned from the party. The BJP has been accused of horse trading, it was said that if money was given to everyone, it was given to us also. Gave money to someone, compromised on someone.