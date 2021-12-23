Rajasthan: Congress has gained 3 seats within the district panchayat leader elections, just one seat for the BJP.

Jaipur: Elections for Zilla Parishad chiefs in 4 districts of Rajasthan have been hung on Thursday, by which the ruling Congress applicants emerged victorious in 3 puts. The principle opposition birthday party become a district leader of the BJP. In Barra, Karauli and Ganganagar, Congress become the district panchayat president, whilst in Kota, the district leader of BJP was once victorious.Additionally Learn – Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections might not be held in MP with out OBC reservation, solution handed in meeting

Within the 4 districts of the state, particularly Ganganagar, Karauli, Kota, Baran, the election of the top of the Zilla Parishad and the top of 30 Panchayat Samiti have been hung on Thursday. Consistent with the State Election Fee, Congress candidate Urmila Jain in Barra, Shimla Devi in ​​Karauli and Kuldeep Indora in Ganganagar have been declared district chiefs. On the identical time, Mukesh Kumar of BJP was once declared district leader in Kota. Additionally Learn – Ludhiana Courtroom Blast: Union House Ministry seeks file from Punjab executive, CM’s giant commentary

In those 4 districts, 28 out of 30 panchayat samitis declared the result of pradhan, Congress candidate in 18 panchayat samitis, BJP candidate in 9 and one unbiased candidate pradhan elected in a single panchayat samiti. Additionally Learn – OBC Reservation factor in Panchayat Chunav: MP Government filed petition in Excellent Courtroom

The election of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti individuals in 4 districts of Bara, Karauli, Ganganagar and Kota have been held in 3 stages on December 12, December 15, and December 19 and the consequences have been declared on December 21. The elected individuals on Thursday selected the district head (Zilla Parishad) and the top (Panchayat Samiti).

On the identical time, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra has thanked the folks of the state for expressing self assurance within the Congress birthday party in accordance with the consequences. In a commentary right here, Dotasara mentioned that inspired via the luck of the birthday party in those elections, the Congress will have interaction within the carrier of most people with double energy and new dimensions of building will probably be established in Rajasthan. He mentioned that with the continual luck within the elections, it has turn into transparent that the Congress birthday party will once more shape its executive with an enormous majority within the meeting elections to be held in 2023.

Panchayat elections in Rajasthan: at a look

In Rajasthan there are 33 Zilla Parishads on the district degree and 352 Panchayat Samitis on the block degree.

Out of those, elections in 21 districts (in 21 Zilla Parishads and 222 Panchayat Samitis) have been carried out in November and December closing yr.

Elections in 12 districts may just now not be carried out because of the court docket’s ban.

In August-September this yr, elections have been held in six districts together with Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

Elections have been held in Alwar and Dholpur within the month of October and in the rest 4 districts of Bandra, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar this month.

Along side those 4 districts, the method of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections has been finished in the entire districts of the state.