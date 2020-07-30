Rajasthan: Congress MLA will remain in hotel till assembly session starts, solidarity in front of Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Congress MLAs and other MLAs supporting the Ashok Gahlot government in Rajasthan will stay in the hotel together till the assembly session. This decision was taken in the meeting of Congress Legislature Party here. All the MLAs present on the occasion reiterated solidarity. The meeting took place outside Jaipur in the hotel where the Congress and its supporting MLAs have been staying for several days. Also Read – Political arrogance in Rajasthan, Governor returns for the third time the proposal of Legislative session

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said that the MLAs will remain together till August 14. It is noteworthy that after several days of deadlock, Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the convening of the session of the Assembly from 14 August. Along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also addressed the meeting.

Please tell that after the rebellion of Sachin Pilot, there is a political crisis in Rajasthan till now. The MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp is also staying at a hotel in Haryana. After the approval of the assembly session to begin on August 14, these MLAs said that they will go to Jaipur to participate in the session.