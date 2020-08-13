Rajasthan: Congress will bring confidence vote, CM Gehlot said – ‘Even’ was in majority, but his own

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gahlot and Sachin Pilot came face to face after a long standoff today. Both attended the Congress Legislature Party meeting. Shook hands with each other. Smiled, sitting next to each other. After the meeting, the Congress MLAs said that the entire party is united. We will run the government for five whole years. The Congress said that we have failed the BJP. At the same time, Ashok Gehlot has announced to bring a trust vote in the assembly. Explain that earlier the BJP had announced to bring a no confidence motion. Also Read – Smiled, warm hands shaken: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot found after the deadlock, sitting next to each other, VIDEO

During the meeting of Congress MLAs, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot did meet, but in the meantime, Ashok Gehlot said many things. CM Ashok Gehlot said that we would have proved the majority in the assembly even without the 19 MLAs (supporters of Sachin Pilot), but we do not get the happiness that we will get now. After all, we have our own.

Sachin reached Gehlot’s house half an hour before

Sachin Pilot reached Ashok Gehlot's house half an hour ago. Ashok Gehlot was not there when Sachin Pilot reached home. Ashok Gehlot arrived home from the Fairmont Hotel and met Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot revolted about a month ago. He went to Gurgaon with about 20 MLAs. After this, Sachin said that the Gehlot government has come in a minority. He has about 30 MLAs with him. After this, there was a boil in the politics of Rajasthan. Annoyed by this, Ashok Gehlot had told Sachin to be inferior and useless. Many leaders had told Sachin of BJP. However, Sachin kept saying that he is not going to go to BJP. He is and will remain in the Congress.

Congress high command met Sachin Pilot. After being assured to solve the problems, Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur after a month. After this, Ashok Gehlot said that forget and forgive.

Let us know that the Rajasthan Assembly session is starting from Friday. The BJP has announced a no confidence motion against the Congress in the Assembly. The Congress has 125 MLAs in case all is well with Sachin Pilot and MLAs, while BJP has 75 MLAs. In such a situation, the Congress has a majority at this time. The BJP says that even after this, it is bringing a no-confidence motion to raise the issue of such political crisis.