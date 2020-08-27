Rajasthan Corona Update: 12 more deaths due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 1345 new cases, curfew imposed in many places

Jaipur: There were 12 more deaths due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 992. With this, with the arrival of 1345 new cases, the total number of infected in the state has reached 74670 of which 14099 patients are under treatment. Also Read – JEE Exam Pattern: Aud-Even Formula for JEE Examination, Only 12 Students in a Class

As of 8:30 pm on Wednesday night, 12 more infected people died in the state, including three in Jaipur, two in Bikaner-Jodhpur, two in Ajmer-Bundi-Dungarpur-Jhalawar-Sikar, and one more infected patients. Has gone. With this, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the state has been 992. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from Corona virus infection has increased to 263. Also Read – Central government’s moral obligation to give GST compensation to states: Sushil Modi

While 91 have died in Jodhpur, 69 in Bikaner, Ajmer-67 in Bharatpur, 67 in Kota, 66 in Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 24 in Udaipur, 23 in Alwar, 19 in Dhaulpur. 39 patients from other states also died here. Also Read – Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: Clinical trial begins, vaccine given to these people

He told that till 13:30 on Wednesday night, in the state of 1345 new infected cases, 304 in Jodhpur, 295 in Jaipur, 147 in Bikaner, 92 in Alwar, 87 in Ajmer, 67 in Pali, 51 in Sikar, 45 in Kota, 21 in Bhilwara, 20 in Jhalawar, 19 in Udaipur, Bharatpur-14 in Jaisalmer, 13 in Nagaur, 13 in Sirohi, 12 in Dausa-Ganganagar, 11-11, Chittodgarh-Dungarpur-Banra 10-10, Bundi-Dholpur- New cases include 9 in Pratapgarh, 8–8 in Sawaimadhopur – Tonk, 7–7 in Bansvada – Rajsamand – Churu.

According to the official, samples of 21,96,353 people have been tested so far in the state, out of which 21,18,295 people were found negative while 74,670 people were found infected. The investigation of 3388 people is under process while 14099 patients are under treatment. Curfew has been imposed in many police station areas across the state due to Corona virus infection.