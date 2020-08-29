Rajasthan Corona Update: Corona infection becomes more fatal in Rajasthan, more than 1300 new cases a day

Jaipur: There were 12 more deaths due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of deaths from this deadly virus to 1,017 in the state. With this, after the arrival of 1,355 new cases of infection, the total number of infected people in the state so far is 77,370 of which 14,320 patients are under treatment. Also Read – Seven Air India passengers found corona positive three days after reaching New Zealand from Delhi

As of 8:30 pm on Friday night, 12 more infected people died in the state, including three in Jaipur, two in Jodhpur, one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jalore, Kota, Nagaur and Pali. Has gone. With this, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the state has increased to 1017. Also Read – Jharkhand: FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav in ‘Own Government’, violation of Corona rules

Only in Jaipur, the death toll from Corona virus infection has increased to 269 while 95 in Jodhpur, 71 in Bikaner, 69 in Kota, 68-68 in Ajmer and Bharatpur, 43 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 24 in Alwar, in Dholpur 19 of the infected have died. 39 patients from other states also died here. Also Read – Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat corona infected

On Friday night, till 7:30 pm, in 1,355 new cases in the state, 237 in Jaipur, 195 in Jodhpur, 133 in Kota, 65 in Bikaner, 55 in Sirohi, 52 in Bhilwara, 50 in Jhalwara, 49 in Alwar, 42 in Ajmer, Ajmer. 40 in Pali, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Churu, 34 in Udaipur, 31 in Udaipur, 27 in Bundi, 24 in Barmer, 23-23 in Dungarpur and Tonk, 21-21 in Chittodgarh and Rajsamand, 20 in Bharatpur, Banswara and Hanumangarh In 19–19 new cases were found.

While 18 new cases are reported in Ganganagar, 15 in Dausa, 14 in Jaisalmer, 13 in Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur, 11 in Banra, eight in Jhunjhunu, five in Dhaulpur, two in Karauli. A sample of 22,54,613 people in the state so far Went for investigation in which 77,370 people were found infected. Investigation of 3069 people is under process.