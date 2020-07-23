Rajasthan Coronavirus update: Five more deaths from Corona in Rajasthan, 339 new cases, see where many cases

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: On Thursday, five more deaths due to corona virus infection were recorded, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 588. With this, 339 new cases have been reported so far, the total number of infected with this deadly virus in the state to 32673 out of which 8587 patients are under treatment. Also Read – Yogi government’s decision due to increasing cases of corona, now 50 thousand rapid antigen test will be done daily

On Wednesday, two persons were killed in Pali, one each in Jalore, Jodhpur and Nagaur and one person was killed in Pali, an official said. With this, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the state has increased to 588. Also Read – Jharkhand government has issued strict guidelines, 2 years in jail for not wearing masks and fine of 1 lakh

The death toll from corona virus infection has increased to 179 in Jaipur, while 74 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 30 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 27 in Bikaner, 24 in Pali, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Dhaulpur and 12 in Udaipur. Has died 34 patients from other states have also died here. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: The most frightening figure ever revealed, more than thousand deaths in 24 hours

He said that 339 new cases of infection were reported in the state till 10:30 AM on Thursday. These include 105 in Jodhpur, 92 in Alwar, 51 in Jaipur, 41 in Kota, 30 new cases in Ajmer. Curfew has been imposed in many police station areas across the state due to Corona virus infection.

The situation of Corona in the country is getting worse from daily to worse. In the last 24 hours, more than 45 thousand people in the country have been found corona positive. At the same time, 1,129 people have been confirmed dead. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 12,38,635 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 4,26,167. Let us tell you that this is the largest figure of infection and death in a day.