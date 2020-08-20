Rajasthan Covid-19 Update: 690 people infected with corona in one day, 915 people lost their lives so far

Jaipur: With five more deaths due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, the death toll in the state rose to 915. At the same time, 690 new infected have been found in the state. Officials said that in the last 12 hours till 10:30 am on Thursday, five more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona havoc in Rajasthan! Recorded 1317 new cases in 24 hours, 14 deaths

With this, 690 new cases of infection have been reported so far, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state has risen to 65,979. Of these, 14671 patients are under treatment. In the first few months, the speed of the corona was reduced, but in the last one month, there are fast cases of corona in the state. Also Read – India Covid-19 Update Today: 61 thousand 537 people became Corona positive in 24 hours, more than one lakh new cases in two days

There are increasing cases of corona in the country. According to the latest data released by the ministry at 8 am, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has gone up to 28,36,925. At the same time, after the death of 977 more people from the virus, the death toll increased to 53,866. The death rate has fallen to 1.90 percent. Also Read – Corona in Rajasthan: 1161 new cases of corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 10 more deaths

According to the data, there are 6,86,395 patients undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country, which is 24.20 percent of the total cases. In India, on August 7, cases of Kovid-19 had crossed 20 lakh. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till August 19, 3,26,61,252 samples were tested, out of which 9,18,470 samples were tested on Wednesday.

According to the data, out of 977 people who lost their lives in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra had the highest number of 346. This is followed by 126 in Karnataka, 116 in Tamil Nadu, 86 in Andhra Pradesh, 53-53 in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 23 in Punjab, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Gujarat, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttarakhand, 12 in Rajasthan. Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir comprise 11-11 people.