Rajasthan Crisis: Asho Gehlot cabinet meeting, BSP chief framed screw

Jaipur / New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting on the crisis of the Congress party in Rajasthan continues to send the proposal for the third time after convening the assembly session, which is being held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. At the same time, the BSP has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court court regarding this matter.

Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting in Rajasthan started on Tuesday morning. The points raised by the Governor are being discussed on the revised proposal to call the assembly session in the meeting. A cabinet meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Explain that amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, Governor Kalraj Mishra has again sent the Cabinet's proposal to call the assembly session back to the government. According to sources, these points are being discussed in the cabinet meeting.

We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they are doing so, their party membership will be canceled: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/3JVSssPVfg – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2020

BSP chief Mayawati said, “Sadly, Gehlot has taken the unlawful act of merging our 6 MLAs into the Congress in an unconstitutional way to cause serious harm to the BSP in Rajasthan after his chief ministership.” He also did the work in the last term.

Mayawati said, BSP could have gone to court even earlier, but we were looking for time to teach a lesson to Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot. Now we have decided to go to court. We will not let this matter happen alone. We will also go to the Supreme Court.

Mayawati said, this work of Congress is against the 10th schedule of the constitution, so the whip has been directed by the BSP by issuing a whip to 6 MLAs that they will vote against the Congress in the House itself. The BSP has taken this decision only because of repeated betrayal by the Congress.

Mayawati said, We have asked 6 MLAs elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on the symbol of BSP to vote against the Congress in any proceedings taking place during the Rajasthan assembly session. If they do not do so, then the membership of their party will be canceled.