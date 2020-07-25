Rajasthan crisis: Business interests of CM Ashok Gehlot’s associates and top IPS officer revealed

new Delhi: Rajasthan’s top police officer and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Anil, a trusted officer in administration

Paliwal has a business interest with Gehlot’s associates. This is from a document seen by IANS

got information. The way the political crisis is deepening in Rajasthan, it is alleged that Gehlot has given the opposition in Rajasthan

Politically motivated and corrupt bureaucrats are used to target.

The Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) was seen actively targeting political rivals.

is. SOG gave notice to Congress rebel Sachin Pilot. Paliwal was then ADG in charge of SOG.

Paliwal is the same officer against the Sanjeevani Co-operative Society for implicating Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

FIR has been lodged. It is now coming to light that Gehlot and his family of Paliwal and his family

There are many business partnerships with partners.

Documents accessed by IANS show that Sarika Anil Paliwal, Paliwal’s wife, Triton Hotels and

The resorts have promoters along with Ratan Kant Sharma, which houses the Fairmount Hotel. According to an insider, Ratankant Sharma

Vaibhav is known as Gehlot’s business partner. Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Paliwal’s

Wife is also a promoter of Golden Peace Resorts and Mayank Sharma Enterprises.

The complexity of the business interests of the Gehlot family is woven in such a way that Triton, the shareholder of Mayank Sharma Enterprises

Hotels and Resorts are also shareholders. According to ROC documents viewed by IANS, Sarika Paliwal,

Ratan Kant Sharma and other promoters of Triton Hotels and Resorts also know 103 Shantivan, 2A, Raheja Township Malad (E)

is.

Sarika Paliwal is a promoter shareholder with Mayank Sharma and PL Kamlesh of Triton Hotels and Resorts in Mumbai

Was incorporated on 14 March 2007.

Sarika Paliwal holds 3500 shares out of 7500 shares of Triton. 3500 shares later Ratankant Sharma and his wife

Transferred to Juhi Sharma, who is now a 50 percent shareholder of Triton Hotels.

Sarika Paliwal is a shareholder and director of Golden Peace Resorts and Hotels and Mayank Sharma Enterprises and

Ratankant is Sharma’s close business associate, who is being described as partner of Vaibhav Gehlot.

Sarika Paliwal currently holds 11 percent of Mayank Sharma Enterprises, which took five star hotels in Jaipur

It owns Meridian. The shareholders of Triton Resorts are also shareholders of Mayank Sharma Enterprises,

Hence a general business interest is established.