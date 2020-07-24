Rajasthan crisis: CM Gehlot meets Governor, MLAs shout slogans in Raj Bhavan

New Delhi / Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot first accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of not convening the assembly session and warned the public to encircle the Raj Bhavan. After this, CM reached the Governor’s House with the MLAs and then met the Governor. MLAs arrived inside the Raj Bhavan complex in four buses and were seen sitting on the ground of the campus there. During this, MLAs shouted slogans. Also Read – Rajasthan HC makes party Center, petitioning ‘status quo’ on the petition of Sachin Pilot faction

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan. The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Before meeting the Governor, CM Gehlot told reporters, “I would like to say to His Excellency the Governor that we are all coming together in the Raj Bhavan.” The group will urge them not to come under any pressure. Is your constitutional post. Is sworn in. On the basis of conscience, decide based on the feeling of oath. Otherwise it may not be our responsibility if the people of the entire state come to surround the Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/9LZ9FRCWZy – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Actually the Governor has refused to call the assembly session due to Corona crisis.

Explain that the Chief Minister asked the High Court to continue with the status quo on the petition of the MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp. On the notices of the Speaker, the court ordered to maintain the status quo, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered the status of 19 disqualified MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, to retain the status quo on notices of disqualification sent by the Speaker. After this, the Chief Minister arrived at the hotel among his MLAs and said that the Governor was under pressure.

Before leaving to meet the Governor, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that despite the government’s request, the Governor is not calling a session of the Assembly due to ‘pressure from above’.

Due to pressure from above, the Governor is not giving directions to call the assembly session yet.

Gehlot said, 'We believe that due to pressure from above, he (the Governor) is not giving instructions for convening the assembly session right now. We are very sad about this. While we want to call a session, "he said," After the Cabinet decision, we wrote a letter to the Honorable Governor requesting that we want the Assembly session to be called and there on the political situation, corona and the economic situation after the lockdown. to be discussed. We hoped that he would issue an order to call the assembly session at night itself. Waited all night but did not get any response yet.

The governor decide immediately

Gehlot said, ‘We are ready to convene the assembly session … Now I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor, I again urged that you have a constitutional post, which should have a lot of dignity and decide immediately. Legislative session we want to start from Monday Where there will be ‘milk of milk, water of water’. The entire country and state will see.

This whole game is a conspiracy of the BJP and its leaders

Gehlot said, ‘When I am saying again and again that we have a clear majority, we have no problem, we should worry, we are running the government even though they are getting upset.’ Referring to the stay, Gehlot said, ‘This whole game is a conspiracy of the BJP and its leaders. Like he did in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and other states. Want to do in Rajasthan too. In Rajasthan, the people of the entire state, the entire MLA are with us.

If people come to surround the Raj Bhavan, then it will not be our responsibility.

