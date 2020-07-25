Rajasthan crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting held in hotel, CM Gehlot will meet Governor at 4 pm

new Delhi: In the midst of the political crisis of the Congress in Rajasthan, the meeting of the party’s legislature party has started at the Five Star Hotel Fairmont located in Jaipur in the capital. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked for a time to meet the state governor Kalraj Mishra today. The Chief Minister has sought this time with the Governor to call the session of the Assembly. According to the latest information, Chief Minister Gehlot will meet the Governor at 4 pm. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting held till late night, Congress will picket the entire state from today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm. https://t.co/21ttLpflv0 Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Business interests of CM Ashok Gehlot’s associates and top IPS officer revealed – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020 Also Read – Rajasthan CM vs Governor: Governor’s response to Gehlot’s threat of siege of Raj Bhavan – no one above constitutional dignity

At the same time, Congress workers staged a sit-in demonstration at the district headquarters.

The Rajasthan government will send a revised proposal to the Governor Kalraj Mishra to call the assembly session. Let us know that in the meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night, those points were discussed, which the Governor has raised on the government’s proposal to call the session.

Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting begins at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/N4jzRzSJcA – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Taking some points on the first proposal of the government, Jipal asked the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state government to present the situation based on these points. One of the six points raised by the Raj Bhavan is that if the state government has a majority, then what is the justification for convening the session to get the confidence vote? Along with this, it has been said that the date on which the assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the Cabinet Note and no approval has been given by the Cabinet.

Congress came out on the streets in Rajasthan, protests at district headquarters

The Congress staged a sit-in protest at the district headquarters of the state on Saturday ‘against the conspiracy to murder democracy in Rajasthan by the BJP’. The Congress is doing these demonstrations at a time when political tug of war is going on in the state. However, all the MLAs and ministers of the party are staying in a hotel near Jaipur, so these sit-in demonstrations are being led by the rest of the leaders.

Picket against BJP

Demonstrations are being organized by Congress workers at other district headquarters including Jodhpur and Bikaner, along with the capital Jaipur. Let us know that Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara had said on Friday that against the conspiracy of killing democracy in Rajasthan by BJP, at 11 am tomorrow, demonstrations will be held by Congress workers at all district headquarters and picket will be held.