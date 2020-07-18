Rajasthan crisis: Congress said, BJP accepted that it sold and sold in Rajasthan

new Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said after the BJP demanded a CBI probe into the audio clip case in Rajasthan, the ruling party at the Center openly admitted that it had bought and sold MLAs to destabilize the Ashok Gehlot government. Also Read – BSP Chief Mayawati attacked Ashok Gehlot, said – President’s rule is applicable in Rajasthan

Party spokesman Pawan Kheda also said that the doors of the Congress are still open to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and rebel MLAs. He said in a digital press conference, "The open game of attempts to kill democracy in Rajasthan was evident for the last few days. Today, the BJP accepted that there was horse-trading, killing of democracy and crushing the constitution. Their only objection is that when all this was happening, why was the recording done? "

The Congress spokesperson claimed, "It has also become clear that the thief is scared. The thief knows that many big leaders are going to be implicated in this episode. "

Let me tell you that while dismissing the Congress’s allegations of toppling the government in Rajasthan and trying to break the party, the BJP on Saturday termed the development as a story of lies and deceit. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the entire conspiracy was being hatched in his (Congress) house and various cases should be investigated by the CBI, including phone tamping, keeping the constitutional provisions on hold.

Congress Kheda alleged, “For the first time in history, BJP came out openly to stop a government process of investigation and was not allowed to take voice samples of Congress MLAs present at a hotel in Manesar.” He asked, “Pilot ji, on one hand in the court you are proving that you are part of the Congress and on the other side why are you sitting in Haryana under the patronage of BJP?”

In response to a question, the Congress spokesperson said, “The Congress has kept its doors open with an open mind to Pilot Ji and the MLAs who are seen trapped in the BJP’s net.”