Rajasthan crisis: Congress will protest outside all the kingdoms of the country, the entire process will be online

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political tussle between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Rajasthan, the Congress party has decided to hold an online protest on Sunday. On Monday, the party will stage a protest in front of all the Rajbhavans across India. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has announced that the Congress will conduct a nationwide online campaign on Sunday called Raise the Voice for Democracy. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot said- We will go to meet the President, if needed, we will sit in front of PM’s house

Venugopal has claimed that this is against the BJP’s continued efforts to confuse the government elected for its dirty political game and misuse constitutional bodies. Venugopal said that all the state units of the Congress will protest on Monday in front of Rajbhavans across the country. He said, this decision has been taken to mark the opposition of Congress against democracy and naked murder of a reputed institution. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting held in hotel, CM Gehlot will meet Governor at 4 pm

Ever since the Congress leader rebelled against the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the stability of the government has been questioned. Please tell that the matter of Rajasthan is going on in the High Court and the High Court has forbidden the speaker from taking any action till the decision is taken. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting held till late night, Congress will picket the entire state from today