Rajasthan crisis: The revised proposal of Gehlot cabinet received by the governor, will the assembly session be called

Jaipur: Amid the current political crisis in Rajasthan, the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a revised proposal to the Governor for convening the assembly session from 31 July. Sources in Raj Bhavan have confirmed the proposal. According to Raj Bhavan sources, in the resolution reached to the Governor late on Saturday night, the state cabinet has requested to summon the assembly session from July 31.

After this proposal of Ashok Gehlot Cabinet reached the Governor's House, all eyes are on the decision of Governor Kalraj Mishra. Let me tell you that the Congress has already talked about the dharna-demonstrations along with many allegations on the governor.

Governor Kalraj Mishra sought clarification on six points from the state government after a five-hour sit-in by Congress MLAs on Friday at Raj Bhavan to call an assembly session. According to Congress party sources, the dharna at Raj Bhavan was ended after the Governor's assurance. Mishra had said that no one is above constitutional decorum and there should be no pressure politics.

The governor had again asked Gehlot to send a proposal on behalf of the cabinet about calling the assembly session with clarification. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took place at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday evening. Those points were discussed in the meeting, which the Governor had raised in the earlier resolution. After this the revised proposal was approved. Let me tell you that Congress has 107 MLAs including 19 disgruntled MLAs in the Legislative Assembly of 200 assembly members, while BJP has 72 MLAs.

Congress launches ‘Raise Voice for Democracy’ campaign

Congress leaders in Rajasthan accused the BJP of violating the constitutional and democratic tradition and launched the national digital campaign ‘Raise the Voice for Democracy’ (‘Speak Up for Democracy’). Congress national general secretary and party’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said, “The Congress government of Rajasthan is working successfully to deal with the corona virus and with its management is trying to control the epidemic, which has also been appreciated globally. has gone. At such a time, the BJP is trying to destabilize the elected government of the state. “

Democracy will win and BJP conspiracy will fail

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said, “The BJP government and its leaders are conspiring to topple elected governments by democratic process. Stop the conspiracy to topple Rajasthan Congress government doing commendable work in corona virus crisis. ” Dotasara said, “The Congress government is working effectively to deal with the Corona virus crisis. Even the Prime Minister has praised his efforts. Why are BJP and its leaders trying to topple the government? I want to say that democracy will win and BJP conspiracy will fail. “

Is the majority a puppet in Delhi’s hands?

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who stayed with Congress leaders in a hotel in Jaipur, said, “First, the BJP conspiracy to kill democracy in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan, has been unraveled.” He said, “Is democracy a slave of Delhi Durbar? Is the majority a puppet in Delhi’s hands? Doesn’t the rule of vote matter? If not, raise your voice together. “