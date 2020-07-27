Rajasthan Crisis Update: Governor returns file for calling session, now everyone’s eye on Gehlot’s next move

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Governor has once again returned the file related to the assembly session to the state government. CM Ashok Gehlot cabinet sent a file related to the recommendation of calling the assembly session from July 31 to the governor. This decision of the Governor has brought a new twist in the politics of the state. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Revised proposal of Gehlot cabinet got to the Governor, will the assembly session be called

Actually, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants to prove his majority by calling a meeting of the state assembly after the rebellion of his own party leader Sachin Pilot, so that he does not face any kind of no-confidence motion for the next six months. On the other hand, the Raj Bhavan is repeatedly asking for clarification from them and saying that if you have a majority, what is the need to prove it in such a hurry.

On the other hand, amidst this ongoing political crisis in the state, Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in the House. However, all the six BSP MLAs had merged the party with the Congress at the state level. Now the central leadership of BSP says that BSP is a national party, in such a situation it cannot be merged at the state level.