Rajasthan crisis: Voice samples of accused to be taken after FSL report

new Delhi: The audio clip which went viral in Rajasthan for the so-called attempt to topple the Congress government, will now be sent for police forensic investigation. Voice samples of the accused leaders after the police report came. The Director General of Rajasthan Entry Corruption Bureau has said this today on Saturday. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress said, BJP has accepted that it has bought and sold in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Alok Tripathi said that on June 10, Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint that the MLAs were being lured. There was no name in this complaint. Yesterday he gave a statement and handed over audio clips. An FIR has been registered. In his statement, he has named three people – Bhanwar Lal, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh. Also Read – BSP Chief Mayawati attacked Ashok Gehlot, said – President’s rule is applicable in Rajasthan

FIR has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act. The audio clips will be sent to FSL for verification. After the report comes and it is verified, we will make the alleged people undergo a voice test: Alok Tripathi DG, ACB #Rajasthan https://t.co/iDvKH7wJFr Also Read – Audio of politics in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI inquiry – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

ACB DG Alok Tripathi said that the FIR has been lodged under section 7 under Act 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Audio clips will be sent to FSL for verification. After the report comes and it is verified, we will pass the voice test to the alleged people.

The Rajasthan government is getting the matter investigated by the SOG, while the BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Please tell that Rajasthan Police has filed an FIR in connection with two audio clips, in which some people can be heard allegedly talking about the conspiracy to topple the Congress-led government of the state. As part of this investigation, a team of Special Task Force (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached Manesar in Gurgaon on Friday to question MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

The Congress has also alleged that senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also has a voice in this alleged clip]Which is going viral on social media. However, in the FIR filed by the SOG, the identity of a person named ‘Gajendra Singh’ is not recorded as any minister.