Rajasthan Cupboard reshuffle: 15 MLAs will take oath as minister on Sunday night, see complete checklist

In Rajasthan, 15 MLAs can be sworn in as ministers as a part of the reshuffle within the Ashok Gehlot-led cupboard. There can be 11 cupboard and 4 state ministers. The swearing-in rite can be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Sunday.

In step with data won from the Leader Minister's Place of job (CMO), Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Julie, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat were appointed as cupboard ministers. The oath can be administered. On the identical time, MLAs Zahida Khan, Brijendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murarilal Meena can be sworn in as ministers of state.

A complete of 15 Rajasthan leaders, together with 11 cupboard ministers, to take oath as a part of the state cupboard reshuffle %.twitter.com/1crm8Rzfje – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

On this checklist, the names of Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena, Murarilal Meena and Brijendra Ola are from the pilot camp. On the identical time, out of the six MLAs who joined the Congress from Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (BSP), Rajendra Gudha may also be administered the oath of place of job.

Final 12 months, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, along side then Deputy Leader Minister Sachin Pilot, have been got rid of from their posts after they took a rebellious stand towards the management of Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot. Of those, the names of Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena are integrated within the checklist of ministers who can be sworn in.

Previous, within the cupboard assembly on Saturday night, all of the ministers submitted their resignations. Leader Minister Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan within the night time. After the assembly, the Raj Bhavan observation mentioned that Leader Minister Gehlot met Governor Mishra and submitted the resignations of Cupboard Ministers Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Minister of State Govind Singh Dotasra.

In step with the observation, Governor Mishra approved this resignation with instant impact at the advice of the Leader Minister. The 3 ministers had already despatched their resignations to Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the aim of operating within the organisation.