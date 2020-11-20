Rajasthan: Dismissed by Congress leader Dotasara – what will we say if we crush Kamal under his feet

Rajastahan News: Before the Panchayati Raj elections, there is a political war between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan. PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara has targeted the BJP on a number of issues, including the black paper issued against the Gehlot Government of the state for the Panchayati Raj elections. Dotasara hit back at the BJP, saying that the black paper showed the reverse of the handprint. If we crush Kamal under his feet, what will he say? Also Read – Uncle Shivpal Yadav will join hands with nephew Akhilesh, said- will get ready for election

Dotasara said that BJP leaders and MPs should also issue a letter on what the Center has given to Rajasthan. What did they bring for Rajasthan despite having 25 MPs. Center is not giving GST money. Is this his achievement?

On the by-election of 2 seats, PCC Chief Dotasara said that the Congress will win both seats. Our party is fully prepared. The government has done a great job in 2 years. There is a lot of enthusiasm among Congress workers. The Congress will also win the municipal and panchayat elections with an overwhelming majority.

Congress never impedes

On the fencing in the Panchayati Raj elections, Dotasara said that where is the BJP in the field, which we will do the fencing. The Congress never impedes. Dotasara said that even if we made a gesture in the Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP mayor would not be made in two corporations. But we did not give up our ideology in the corporation elections. On political appointments, Dotasara said that the worker works hard and forms the government. That is why their rights are also made. Congress worker will be respected. There will also be political appointments.