Rajasthan: Election dates of 3848 gram panchayats declared, voting will be done in 4 phases on these dates

Jaipur: On Monday, the State Election Commission of Rajasthan announced the election of panch and sarpanches in four phases in the remaining 3848 gram panchayats. The election process will begin on the 16th of this month and the first phase will be voted on 28 September. Tell that due to the matter of restructuring and reorganization of panchayats in the state, and after the lockdown, elections in many gram panchayats have not been held yet.

The Rajasthan Panchayat elections were scheduled to be held in April this year, however, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the elections were postponed. The State Election Commission said that elections for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch will be held on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10. Panchayat samiti and zilla parishad elections will be different. Investigation of nomination and election marks will also be allotted on 20 September.

According to the program released by the State Election Commission, voting will be held on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10 in a total of 35968 wards in 3848 gram panchayats.

Elections will be held in 4 stages

The State Election Commission has said that according to the information provided by the Home Department and the Director General of Police in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission has decided to conduct general elections of Panch and Sarpanch in four remaining phases in the remaining 3848 gram panchayats. It will start from September 16 when the public information of elections will be released in the first phase.

1st step: For the first phase of Rajasthan Gram Panchayat elections, the SEC has asked to file nomination papers on September 19 from 10 am to 5 pm. The papers will be examined on 20 September. Voting and counting will take place on the same day. The date means 28 September. The counting of votes will take place at the panchayat headquarters.

phase 2: Rajasthan Election Commission announced that candidates willing to contest Rajasthan Panchayat elections can file their nomination papers on September 23 from 10 am to 5 pm. Voting and counting will take place on October 3. The election of Upsarpanch will be held on October 4.

3 phase: Nomination papers for Rajasthan Gram Panchayat elections or the third phase will have to be filed on September 26 between 10 am to 5 pm. Election Commission officials will examine the papers on 27 September. Voting and counting will take place on 6 October. On October 7, there will be election of Upsarpanch.

4 steps: Nomination papers for the fourth phase of Rajasthan Gram Panchayat elections can be filed on September 30 from 10 am to 5 pm. A day later, the papers will be examined on 1 October. Voting will take place on October 10 and election results will be declared on the same da. The voting of the Deputy Sarpanches will be held on October 11.

Other special things

– The election process will start from September 16, when the public information of the election in the first phase will be released.

– The Election Commission has said that it has been decided to keep Corona virus infection 900 in place of 1100 voters in each polling station.

– Increasing the polling time by one hour, it has been done from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM

– In the election, voters will be able to vote, keeping the rule of keeping distance from each other.

Panchayat elections will be held in these districts

The remaining districts of the state where elections are to be held in the remaining Gram Panchayats include Ganganagar, Dholpur, Dausa, Churu, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Barmer, Baran, Alwar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur.

The election of Zila Parishad members and Panchayat Samiti members will be announced separately.

The commission has said that with the end of the election process of these 3848 gram panchayats of Panchayati Raj institutions, the election of sarpanches and panches of all gram panchayats of the state will be completed. Separate announcement will be made for the election of Zilla Parishad members and Panchayat Samiti members of Panchayati Raj Institutions.