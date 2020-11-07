Rajasthan: Election program for 42 municipal bodies of the state announced, elections to be held next month

Jaipur: Ward councilors and municipal presidents and vice presidents will be elected next month in the 42 municipal bodies of Rajasthan. The State Election Commission announced the election schedule on Saturday. Notification for elections will be issued on 23 November, while nomination papers can be filed by 27 November. At the same time, public information for the president of the bodies will be issued on December 14, while voting will be held on December 20 if necessary. Also Read – A girl, who was running a luxury car with a speeding speed, crashed, jumped and fell on the roof of the house.

A spokesman of the State Election Commission said that in the first phase of the election of municipal bodies, the commission has decided to conduct elections to 42 municipal bodies in 11 districts.

The spokesman said that as per the schedule, the notification for these elections will be issued on 23 November, while the nomination papers can be filed by 27 November. He informed that voting will be held on December 11 and counting of votes will be done on December 13.

The spokesman said that similarly, public information for the president of these bodies will be issued on December 14, while voting will be held on December 20 if necessary. The spokesman said that there are a total of 1520 wards in 42 urban bodies of 11 districts where there are a total of 12 lakh 75 thousand 999 voters.