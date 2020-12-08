Rajasthan Election Result 2020 Live Streaming: Here is the exact result of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat elections, the result of every seat is updated.

Rajasthan Election Result 2020 Live Streaming: The counting of votes for the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti has started in Rajasthan. Early trends are also coming. There were four phases of elections for 636 Zilla Parishad and 4371 Panchayat Samiti members in the state. You can also see the results of your panchayat directly from the State Election Commission website. For this, special visits have been given on the State Election Commission website. Also Read – Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update: These candidates are next in Tonk, Pali, Chomu and Jaitaran, see list

For this, you have to go to the website http://sec.rajasthan.gov.in/. Earlier, the counting of votes started today after the legal hurdles were removed. Counting is going on at all 21 district headquarters of the state from 9 am.

Fresh trends have also come from all the districts of the state including Jaitaran, Tonk, Chomu and Pali.

A spokesman of the State Election Commission said on Monday that 1778 candidates for 636 Zilla Parishad members and 12663 candidates for 4371 Panchayat Samiti members are in the fray.

It is noteworthy that for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, voting was held in four phases on November 23, November 27, December 1 and December 5.

He told that likewise the election of the head or chief will be held on December 10 and the election of the deputy chief or deputy chief on December 11.