Rajasthan: Four bodies found hanging from the noose in the same house, the family was troubled by debt

Rajasthan: A sensational case of mass suicide of four members of the same family has come to light in the Kanauta police station area of ​​Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. This is the first time in the history of Jaipur, when four people belonging to the same family committed suicide by hanging. This family of jewelery businessman was troubled by the burden of debt.

According to the information received, the deceased family used to do jewelery business. Yesterday, a woman came to his house during the day and the woman was asking for money from these people and she publicly insulted the family badly. The deceased family had told the woman that her money would be returned after selling the shop and the house, but on the night itself, four members of the family committed suicide by hanging themselves.

Three of the four family members committed suicide by hanging them in the hall while the fourth in the room. The legs of two people hanging on the noose have also been found tied. Top police officials rushed to the spot and the FSL team was also called. However, no suicide note was found from the spot.

Additional DCP Manoj Chaudhary of Jaipur East told that the bodies of four people of a Sarafa family have been found in the house in Radhika Vihar of Jamroli, Kanauti police station area. Preliminary investigation has revealed that this family was a resident of Alwar and had been working as a bullion in Jaipur for five years.

Right now, a case of committing suicide due to transaction of money and debt is coming out. The FSL team is investigating on the spot. Two-three people have been called for questioning. Those killed include 45-year-old Sadasav Desai, the head of the family, his wife, 41, and two sons aged 20 and 23.