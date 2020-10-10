Rajasthan government did such a thing, England praised, there is a boom in the whole world, know

Also Read – Bihar: Number of corona infected reached close to two lakhs, 929 deaths so far

Jaipur: The slogan of ‘No Mask-No Entry’ of Rajasthan Government is becoming very famous all over the world. Adopting the Rajasthan Government’s public awareness initiative, ‘No Mask-No Entry’ stickers are now being installed in hospitals in England. In this regard, lead midwifery Sarah Coxon, who works at Wexham Park Hospital, has written an email to Dr Harish Kumar, Principal of the Medical College at Pali and praised the slogan ‘No Mask-No Entry’ run by the Rajasthan government and He has got similar ‘no mask-no entry’ stickers installed in his hospital. Also Read – Actress who became a nurse for Corona patients leaving acting, herself was hit by the virus

He has written that exchanging such small ideas can prove very useful in stopping the corona. It is noteworthy that Wexham Park Hospital is the National Health Service Hospital. It is located in Wexham, Buckinghamshire. It is run by the Early Health NHS Foundation Trust. Also Read – Donald Trump’s peculiar statement “I was coronated because of China, now China will suffer”

The Rajasthan government showed activism in Rajasthan on 2 March 2020 as soon as the first case of Corona appeared. From the very beginning, people were encouraged to wear masks, repeated messages to wash hands and maintain a distance of 2 yards.

The Corona Public Awareness Campaign was started in the state from June 21 with an aim to create awareness among people to prevent corona. Under this campaign, the information and public relations department of Rajasthan government adopted many innovations to prevent corona.

Recently, on 2 October 2020, the ‘People’s Movement Against Corona’ was started by the Department of Autonomous Governance of the Government of Rajasthan. The slogan of ‘No Mask-No Entry’ is being prominently aired under this movement and masks are being distributed to more and more people.