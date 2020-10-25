Rajasthan government will bring bill against agricultural laws: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will bring an amendment bill on October 31 on the lines of the Punjab government against the agricultural laws recently passed by the Center. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal gave this information on Sunday. He tweeted, “After Punjab, the Rajasthan government will also pass a bill on 31 October to” neutralize “the anti-farmer provisions of the three agricultural bills passed by the central government. Also Read – Big charge of BJP, Congress pacts with organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI

Venugopal has written, “Congress is committed to protect our farmers and their entitlements.” It is noteworthy that the meeting of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has been called again from October 31. The Assembly Secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. Accordingly, the meeting of the fifth session of the assembly was postponed indefinitely on August 24, it will now be again on October 31. Also Read – Shivraj Chauhan asked- Is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress different and Kamal Nath’s Congress different?

According to the notification, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. CP Joshi has called this meeting of the House on the recommendation made by the state government for editing the most important government legislative work. However, it was clear from Venugopal’s tweet that the Congress government will bring amendment bill in the meantime to ‘neutralize’ the impact of the recently passed agriculture bills in the state in the state. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s attack on the center, said – no place of pride and promise in the life of the ruler

It is noteworthy that a decision was taken in this meeting of the Council of Ministers of State this week. The statement issued after the meeting said, “The Council of Ministers decided that a special session of the Assembly should be convened soon to preserve the interests of the farmers.” In this session, after considering the effect of the laws implemented by the Government of India, the desired amendment bill should be brought in the interest of the farmers of the state. “

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted last Tuesday, “Today the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon.” BJP has targeted Congress on this issue. According to the party, if the state government does not implement the agricultural law brought by the Center, the farmers will suffer. Party spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said, ‘The state government is not farmer friendly, so it is not implementing the agriculture law of the central government.’