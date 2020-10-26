Rajasthan government will make laws to make wearing of masks mandatory, bill will be brought in the assembly

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is considering making the wearing of masks mandatory in the state and a law will be made for this. The government will bring a bill in this regard in the upcoming session of the assembly. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave this information on Monday. He said that the state government is considering making it mandatory to wear masks to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. For this, the bill will be brought in the upcoming assembly session. Also Read – Rajasthan government will bring bill against agricultural laws: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal

Ashok Gehlot said that corona virus can be avoided only by taking measures like wearing masks, maintaining a distance of two yards and washing hands repeatedly until medicine comes. Through the Gehlot video conference, he was communicating with the district magistrates, principals of the colleges, officials of the municipal corporation and city council, about the success of the 'No Mask-No Entry-Corona Movement' campaign in the state from October 2. Were.

Gehlot said that every section and section of the society should join the government with full commitment to make this campaign successful till the village-dhani of the state. He said that this campaign will not be fully successful in its purpose until there is awareness among the public that if the person wearing the mask is not infected, then he can spread the infection to another person.

The Chief Minister appealed to celebrate Diwali without crackers. He said that the pollution caused by fireworks may increase the risk of spreading of kovid and adversely affect the health of the infected persons and the recovered people. According to the advice of medical experts, for the survival of the corona virus, let us all celebrate Deepawali without crackers and inspire others.