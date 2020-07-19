Rajasthan government’s report on phone tapping case eyes on MHA’s next step

new Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday sought a report from the Chief Secretary of the state regarding allegations of phone tapping after two audio clips related to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. The MHA is now waiting for this report to arrive. Now it has to be seen whether the Union Home Ministry can take the next step in the audio case based on this report. Also Read – Vasundhara Raje broke the silence, said – the public is suffering the loss of internal discord of Gehlot government

Explain that in this case, the ACB of Rajasthan is preparing to take samples of the voice of the accused on the basis of the SFL Lab's test report to check the audio, while the accused have refused to give voice samples.

An official said that in a letter sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan has been asked to send a report about the allegations of phone tapping. He said that after two audio clips have surfaced, information has been sought from the Chief Secretary.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police has registered a case under the Anti-Corruption Act in the case of both audio clips. Both these tapes record the conversations related to the conspiracy to allegedly topple the Gehlot government. The BJP demanded that these tapes be investigated by the CBI and alleged that the Rajasthan government was tapping people’s phones.

Rajasthan ACB Director General Alok Tripathi said that the agency has filed an FIR based on the complaint of Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The FIR has detailed details of rebel MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma’s conversation with Gajendra Singh and another person Sanjay Jain. The Congress claims that Gajendra Singh, whose name is coming in the audio tape, is Union Minister Gajendra Singh.