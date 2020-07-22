Rajasthan Govt Crisis: CP Joshi’s statement on relief to the pilot camp – Supreme Court will go

Jaipur: A day after the Sachin Pilot camp was relieved from the Rajasthan High Court, Speaker C.P. Joshi said on Wednesday that he would approach the Supreme Court and file a special leave petition to stop the constitutional crisis in the state. Joshi told reporters here, “(Vidhan Sabha) Speaker has the authority to disqualify MLAs. No one can interfere in the decision of the Speaker. ” Also Read – Rajasthan HC defers pilot pro MLAs, will not take any action till 24

The High Court on Tuesday asked them to defer action against the rebel MLAs of the Pilot camp by Friday. Significantly, the Congress-led government sacked Pilot as PCC chief and deputy chief minister on 14 July. The MLA of Pilot camp was absent from two meetings of Congress Legislature Party after rebelling against Ashok Gehlot, due to which Joshi gave notice of disqualification.

Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi pic.twitter.com/AxCebdQCu0
– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Joshi said that he would challenge the High Court order on the basis that when the Speaker did not pass any order then why a petition was filed at the procedural level, whereas the MLAs were issued only show cause notices. He said, “Whatever decision the court has given so far, I have respected it. But, does respect and acceptance mean that one authority overlaps another’s role? ”

The Congress had complained to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to terminate the Assembly membership of the rebel MLAs, after which the Speaker of the Assembly issued a notice to the rebel MLAs and that notice was challenged by the Pilot camp in the High Court last Thursday.