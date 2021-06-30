Rajasthan govt minister stated – there is not any truthful tehsildar within the nation, everybody takes bribe

quota: Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena has claimed that there are not any truthful Tehsildars within the nation and those that also are take two p.c bribe. Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena stated that there’s a follow of taking two p.c bribe amongst Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and Patwaris around the nation. Meena stated all over a public listening to in Bundi on Tuesday, ‘Nowhere in India a good Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari will also be discovered. I’m an MLA for the 6th time and a minister for the 3rd time… Many Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars had been deputed, they at all times take two consistent with cent (bribery).” Additionally Learn – Will Shatrughan Sinha Sign up for BJP Once more? Know why the query arose and what ‘Bihari Babu’ gave the solution…

This response from the minister got here after state Congress Committee member Satyesh Sharma raised the problem of Tehsildar (Earnings Officer) Pritam Kumari Meena getting the awaited posting order (APO).

In the meantime, Congress staff led through the birthday party's Bundi town president Devraj Gochar raised slogans towards the minister for allegedly now not taking note of his court cases towards District Justice of the Peace Ashish Gupta. The protesters additionally stated that they wouldn't permit Bundi district in-charge Parsadi Lal Meena to consult with the district in long term.