Rajasthan HC appoints party to petition on Sachin Pilot faction, hearing continues

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court has today approved the demand of the Central Government to be a party on the petition of MLAs of the Sachin Pilot faction of Congress in the state. The High Court has made the party a party in the petition filed against the Congress against the disqualification notice of Sachin Pilot and the MLAs. The court has stayed the speaker's order till the next order. The hearing will continue

At the same time, the health of one of the MLAs who supported the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stayed in a five star hotel in Jaipur. After this, he has been lodged in the hospital.

Spokesperson CP Joshi's lawyer Prateek Kasliwal said that the Rajasthan High Court has made the party a party in the petition filed against the Congress against the disqualification notice of Sachin Pilot and the MLAs. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Center in the court.

Right now the process of court proceedings is going on in the petition of MLAs in the High Court. Today the High Court will give a decisive decision in the battle of politics of Rajasthan. The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court started hearing the petition of 19 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, around 10 am today.

Please tell that in its last hearing, the Speaker (Speaker) of Rajasthan Assembly had requested not to take any action, but the speaker filed his petition in the Supreme Court. On which the top court on Thursday asked the High Court to give its decision instead of giving its verdict. Since then, all eyes are on the Rajasthan High Court.

The High Court can order 19 rebel MLAs, including sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on a petition challenging the notice given by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on disqualification.

At the same time, the health of one of the MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was spoiled. After having difficulty in breathing, Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. He is one of the Congress MLAs staying at the Fairmont Hotel.