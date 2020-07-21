Rajasthan HC defers decision on Sachin Pilot supporter MLAs, will not take any action till 24

New Delhi / Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has deferred the decision on the petition of disgruntled MLAs of the Congress till Friday, 24 July. The Rajasthan High Court has requested the Speaker to postpone the disqualification notice till Friday. Also Read – Delhi: Staff member hanged in Congress headquarters, this note written in suicide note

Lawyer of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said that the Rajasthan High Court has requested the Speaker to postpone the action on the disqualification notice till Friday. Prateek Kasliwal, counsel for Speaker CP Joshi, told that the hearing has been completed. Rajasthan High Court has fixed July 24 as the date for passing the order. The court has also postponed the hearing of the speaker.

Hearing has awaited. Rajashthan High Court has fixed 24th July as date for passing order. Hearing before Speaker also deferred by Court: Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi https://t.co/FHqe9IjTf8 pic.twitter.com/x2rpHG9A3g
– ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party started on Tuesday at a hotel outside Jaipur. This is the third meeting of the legislature party in the last one week. In this, the MLAs have been asked to stay in the hotel for a few more days.

The Rajasthan High Court was expected to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on the writ petition filed by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs of Congress. Explain that in the petition, Pilot and these 18 MLAs have been challenged to issue a notice disqualifying on behalf of the state assembly speaker.

No conclusion reached

On this petition, Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Prakash Gupta started hearing on Friday and arguments were heard till Monday evening, but no conclusion could be reached. The hearing started again in this case from 10:30 am today. The court has asked all the parties to file their written representations by 2 pm.

Mukul Rohatgi completed his arguments in favor of the petitioners

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Pilot and other rebel MLAs of Congress, completed his arguments in favor of the petitioners. Rebel MLAs had moved the court on Friday amid the ruckus in the Congress state unit. In Rajasthan, there is a struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the dismissed Deputy Chief Minister Pilot for power.

NGO accepts plea to become partySu

During the hearing, the bench accepted the plea to become a party to the NGO ‘Public Against Corruption’ (PAC). The NGO filed a petition on Monday.

There is no scope for court intervention: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, had on Monday argued that the petition has been filed ahead of time, as a decision is yet to be taken on disqualifying MLAs from the House. He said that there is no scope for court intervention on the show cause notice issued by the Speaker.

Notice under the purview of the powers of the Speaker

Singhvi had said that as far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker is supreme and the notices that have been issued are within the powers of the Speaker. A lawyer appearing on behalf of the Speaker said that the Chief Justice asked whether the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was obliged to issue a notice on such a petition for disqualification without giving any reason. Singhvi argued that there is no need to know the reason, because it is just a show cause notice.

Pilot camp argued on party whip

The notice was issued to the MLAs after the party complained to the Speaker for disqualifying the MLAs from membership of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for disobeying the party whip. However, the pilot camp argues that the whip of the party applies only when the assembly session is going on.

Demand to take action under 10th of the constitution

The Congress, in its complaint to the Speaker, has demanded action against Pilot and other disgruntled MLAs under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. This provision disqualifies the said MLA if he renounces his membership of the party which he represents in the House. After revolting against Chief Minister Gehlot, Pilot was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President. Has been dismissed from