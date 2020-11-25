Rajasthan Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma also visited the ward of COVID patients, vulnerable to Corona

new Delhi: The condition of corona virus in Rajasthan is getting worse. Health Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Raghu Sharma has also fallen into this. Dr. Raghu Sharma’s test report has come positive. He is admitted to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur, where he is being treated. Also Read – Corona Virus: Only necessary activities allowed in the Containment Zone, Ministry of Home Affairs released new guidelines, know details

The Health Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Raghu Sharma visited the Corona patients ward a day earlier. It is believed that he has come under the grip of Corona from here.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, despite being COVID19 positive visited few wards of dedicated COVID19 RUHS Hospital, yesterday He tested positive on 23rd November and is currently admitted to RUHS Hospital. pic.twitter.com/27DCol7Ibi – ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Dr. Raghu Sharma has given this information on Twitter after being test positive. He wrote that after getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got my test done and the report has come positive. I request that all of you have come in contact with me in the last few days. Please isolate yourself and get your test done.

Let us know that the situation is worsening with Corona in Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot government has imposed many restrictions here. There is a ban on crowd gathering and the number of weddings to attend is also limited. Fines are also being imposed for not applying masks.