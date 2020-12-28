Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma hospitalized, recently recovered from Corona

Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Medical and Health Minister, Dr. Raghu Sharma has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS Hospital) after suffering from stomach upset. Dr. Shyam Sundar Sharma, Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology told that the Medical Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has been admitted to the hospital due to stomach discomfort. He underwent various investigations, including sonography and city scan, in which his intestinal infection was detected. Also Read – Example: 3 daughters of farmer created history in Rajasthan, obtained PhD degree together

Dr. Sharma said that medical minister's post Kovid investigation has also been done. He will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. It is noteworthy that Medical Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma became infected with the Corona virus in November. He was admitted for treatment at Kovid Dedicated Hospital RUHS from where he was discharged a few days later.

