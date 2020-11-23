Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma infected with Corona virus, CM Gehlot hopes to recover soon by tweeting

Rajasthan Health Minister Tests Positive: So far more than 91 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 33 thousand have been killed. From mangoes to specials are coming in its grip. Now Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has become infected with the corona virus. Raghu Sharma tweeted and gave information about it. He wrote, ‘I got my test done after the initial symptoms of corona and the report came positive. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. Also Read – Rajasthan Wedding Guidelines: Gehlot government fixed the number of guests in the wedding, if fined, it will be fined

– Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) November 23, 2020 Also Read – Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: 121 people killed again in one day, 6746 new cases in 24 hours, worsened situation

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also tweeted and wished the Health Minister to recover as soon as possible.

Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr. Raghu Sharma ji speedy recovery from # COVID19. May he gets well soon. @RaghusharmaINC – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020

The Chief Minister tweeted, ‘My Ministerial colleague Dr. Raghu Sharma wished to get well soon from COVID-19. May he recover as soon as possible. ‘

Let us know that 17 more people died due to corona virus infection in Kirajasthan on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who died of infection in the state to 2,163. At the same time, the number of total infected in the state has increased to 2,43,936 after 3,260 new cases are revealed. Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm on Sunday, 17 more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state, which has now increased the number of people killed in this epidemic to 2,163.

He said that so far 412 have died in Jaipur due to corona virus infection, 216 in Jodhpur, 163 in Ajmer, 158 in Bikaner, 123 in Kota, 100 in Bharatpur, 83 in Udaipur, and 82 in Pali. He told that a total of 2,18,583 people have been cured of the corona virus infection so far in the state.

