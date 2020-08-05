Rajasthan: High Court notice to Assembly speaker on merger of BSP MLAs with Congress

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court issued notice to the state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the petitions of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national secretary Satish Mishra. These petitions have been filed to six BSP MLAs on the issue of merger with Congress. The bench of Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Prakash Gupta issued the notice after the petition was filed, demanding that the BSP and BJP MLAs cancel the merger. Also Read – Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away: Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died, treatment was going on in a private hospital for several days

The BSP also requested that since the matter is in court, the former BSP MLAs should not be allowed to vote in the floor test. The matter is to be heard again on Thursday. The BSP and BJP leader had on Tuesday approached the High Court bench against the single judge's decision, as the single judge refused to ban six BSP MLAs from working as Congress MLAs.

In their appeal, both said that the single bench had not granted them interim relief and claimed that the notice of the concerned MLAs had not reached them as they were camping in a hotel in Jaisalmer. He demanded that the court should stay the merger order of September 18, 2019. The single bench had issued notices to the Speaker and the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and six MLAs on 30 July. All these were instructed to respond to the notice by 11 August.