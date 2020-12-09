Rajasthan: In the Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections, the Congress suffered a major blow, BJP won 1,911 seats.

Jaipur: The ruling Congress government has suffered a major setback. In Rajasthan, the BJP captured 1,911 seats in the recent Panchayat Samiti elections, while the Congress was reduced to 1,781 seats. According to the State Election Commission website, independents got 425 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party got 3 seats. While the CPI-M won 16 seats, the RLP got 57 seats. Out of 4,371 seats, the results of 4,239 seats were declared. The counting of votes is still going on. Also Read – ‘The game of toppling government is going to start again in Rajasthan’, CM Gehlot said – Amit Shah is sitting and feeding tea and snacks to our MLAs

The continuation of BJP's victory in the Panchayat Samiti elections continued, while the party won the Zilla Parishad election. The BJP won 353 seats while the Congress was limited to 252. CPI-M won two seats, Independents 18 and National Democratic Party 10 seats.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "This victory is the seal of the people on BJP's rural policies." It reflects PM Narendra Modi's developed ideology for farmers and this victory also reflects the hard efforts made by BJP workers. " Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections have come at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan is protesting against the policies of the Modi government in support of the farmers.

Poonia said, “PCC President of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasara could not win the Congress in his own constituency, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot could not win in their own house. It seems that the Congress is losing its grip after being in power for two years. “

The State Election Commission has conducted these elections in 21 districts – Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawad, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. Got it done in Voting took place in four phases on 23 and 29 November, 1 and 5 December.

BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted, “I thank the people, farmers and women of rural areas of the state for having faith in BJP in Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj and Zilla Parishad elections. This victory reflects the trust of the poor, farmers and workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “