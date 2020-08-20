Rajasthan: ‘Indira Rasoi’ started on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, food will be available for only 8 rupees

new Delhi: On the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the Rajasthan government has launched the ‘Indira Rasoi Scheme’. Food will be available in the kitchen for only 8 rupees. CM Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan has started this scheme. For the first time in Rajasthan, such cheap food will be made available. Also Read – Vice President and PM Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

The government of Rajasthan will spend Rs 100 crore every year for this scheme. Under this scheme, people will be provided delicious and nutritious food for just eight rupees. Kitchens will be opened in Rajasthan.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches 'Indira Rasoi Scheme' on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. Under the scheme, food will be served at Rs 8 per meal. State government to spend Rs 100 crores on the scheme every year. pic.twitter.com/lpPNoPXjB0 – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot started this, saying that this plan will prove to be historic for the people. He said that people have never received such affordable food before. Now the Congress government of Rajasthan is going to start this. This scheme is dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.