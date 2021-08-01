Rajasthan Information: BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena arrested, video going viral on social media, know the explanation

Rajasthan Information: In Rajasthan, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena has been arrested via the police for hoisting the flag at Amagarh Castle. Kirori Lal Meena is accused of hoisting the flag on the ancient Amagarh Castle along side his supporters in spite of the police’s refusal. Let me inform you that Meena herself has given details about this via tweeting. Then again, police resources say that he has been taken into custody.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Cupboard Reshuffle Updates: Ajay Maken on his Rajasthan excursion amidst the dialogue of cupboard growth, know the newest updates…

In reality, BJP MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena along side his supporters hoisted the flag of Meena Samaj at Amagarh Castle and shared its video on social media. Whilst sharing the video, he wrote that I've been arrested from Amagarh Castle. Within the video itself, he has additionally given details about his arrest. It's being informed that Dr. Kirori Lal has been arrested and brought to Vidyadhar Nagar police station.

I’ve been arrested at Amagarh Castle. percent.twitter.com/gh3YiLrIYw — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) August 1, 2021

Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Cupboard Enlargement Information: Gehlot cupboard growth quickly! Many ministers is also on depart, Dotasra’s video…

Within the movies that experience surfaced on social media, a lot of his supporters also are observed along side the MP. In spite of the heavy rain in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday morning, he climbed the hill during the woodland and hoisted the flag of Meena Samaj at the castle. The police had already gained details about this. After being stopped via the police, he was once once more arrested via the police along side his supporters.

In a video recorded via his supporters, he’s heard announcing, “Me and my supporters have hoisted the flag of the Meena neighborhood.” Meena and his supporters captured a large number of movies and pictures of this incident on digicam after which later tweeted and retweeted from Meena’s Twitter deal with. Allow us to inform you that Amagarh Castle is positioned in Jaipur.

Former Rajasthan Leader Minister and BJP chief Vasundhara Raje has additionally reacted to the arrest of MP Meena and surrounded the Ashok Gehlot govt. In conjunction with this, Scindia has demanded the discharge of Meena. He tweeted, ‘The arrest of Dr. Kirori Lal Meena ji, who gave a befitting respond to the Congress doing politics within the identify of faith in terms of Amagarh Castle, is condemnable. Dr. Meena must be launched straight away.