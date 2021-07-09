Rajasthan Information: CBI tightens noose on bribe-takers, two arrested together with NISG officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Jai Prakash Gupta, assistant supervisor of the Nationwide Institute for Good Executive (NISG) together with someone else in an alleged bribery case. A CBI spokesperson stated the company arrested Gupta, who used to be operating as State Useful resource Particular person (SRP) of UIDAI in Jaipur and Hemraj Tanwar, proprietor of Tanwar Entire Products and services in Jaipur, underneath an MoU between UIDAI and Nationwide Institute for Good Executive. has achieved.Additionally Learn – UP: CBI registers new case in Akhilesh Yadav govt’s Gomti Riverfront mission rip-off, raids greater than 40 puts

The authentic stated the company has registered a case in opposition to Tanwar and unidentified public servants of UIDAI posted in Delhi or Jaipur on a grievance alleging that the landlord of the personal company had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. . The quantity used to be sought to facilitate the unidentified public servants of UIDAI of Jaipur or New Delhi to revive his operator ID to the complainant, which used to be suspended in March, 2021.

The officer stated {that a} entice used to be laid to nab the officer and the stated non-public particular person used to be stuck hard and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The function of Gupta additionally got here to the fore throughout the investigation, following which he used to be arrested, the officer stated. He stated the company has searched the premises of each the accused.