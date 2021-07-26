Rajasthan Information: Exceeding the restrict of cruelty for dowry, this kind of shameful punishment used to be given to the newly married girl

Rajasthan Information: Dowry grasping gave such punishment to a newly married girl, and then she gave her lifestyles via eating poison out of disgrace. The incident is from Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, from the place a stunning case of dowry harassment has come to the fore. A brand new bride, bored stiff with the torture of dowry grasping other people, ate up poison and died. Sooner than demise, he made his personal video, which published this secret. Within the viral video, the deceased has made critical allegations in opposition to the in-laws’ facet.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Cupboard Growth: Rajasthan cupboard would possibly amplify on July 28, Ajay Maken stated this…

Pander Thanaprabhari Sunil Choudhary advised that on this regard Bhairulal resident of Bagor has filed a document, wherein he has advised that his 18-year-old daughter Priya used to be married with Vikram son Mukesh Sansi, resident of Pander, on 26 April 2021. After 20 days of marriage, her in-laws began harassing her for dowry. He used to be crushed up a number of occasions. Because of this Priya began residing at her maternal house. After that Priya once more went to her in-laws’ area. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Faculties Reopening: All colleges and academic establishments will open in Rajasthan from 2d August

On July 20, Priya’s in-laws beat her up badly. After that on July 22, he ate up poison in his personal room. He used to be admitted to the sanatorium for remedy, however died on Saturday at MB Clinic in Kota. At the document of Priya’s father, the police have registered a case of dowry harassment in opposition to her husband Vikram, sweetheart’s father Mukesh, partner’s mother Netal, Nand Anu, in-laws facet Rohitash, Seema, Rahul, Meena and Kavita. Additionally Learn – Now Sachin Pilot’s ache – If no longer the put up, then no less than appreciate must be given

Sooner than demise, Priya made a video, narrated her unhappy tale

Priya made two movies ahead of her demise, wherein she has advised the injustice accomplished to her. On this video, she has accused the in-laws of thrashing her badly and has advised that when the attack, she used to be torn all her garments and stripped her in entrance of her sweetheart’s father. This harm her with disgrace.

Perhaps Priya had ate up poison after recording this video. After that Priya’s 2nd video got here of the sanatorium mattress the place she fell silent whilst announcing her phrases.