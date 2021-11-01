Rajasthan Information: The pass judgement on was once accused through the mummy of a 14-year-old boy – through feeding my son with medicine…

Rajasthan Information: In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a lady has made severe allegations in opposition to Pass judgement on Jitendra Golia, and then the Top Courtroom has suspended the pass judgement on. The girl has accused Jitendra Golia, posted as a pass judgement on within the Particular Courtroom of Anti-Corruption Act, Bharatpur, of sexually abusing her 14-year-old son. The pass judgement on and the 2 males concerned with him were sexually harassing his son for the previous one month through feeding him some intoxicant, having intercourse with him.Additionally Learn – 17-year-old lady pregnant in love affair gave beginning to a kid after looking at YouTube

Case registered in opposition to pass judgement on below sections of POCSO Act

On this case, Mathura Gate SHO Ramnath stated that at the foundation of the criticism won in opposition to Pass judgement on Jitendra Golia, a case has been registered in opposition to Pass judgement on Jitendra Golia and two others for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy below sections of the POCSO Act. And the accountability of its investigation has been entrusted to the senior officer.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan | At the foundation of a criticism, a case has been registered in opposition to pass judgement on Jitendra Goliya and two others for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy below sections of POCSO Act. Investigation has been passed over to a senior officer: Mathura Gate SHO Ram Nath %.twitter.com/jNsizS2vVG – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Rajasthan Top Courtroom suspended the pass judgement on

The reproduction of the order of the undersigned, Rajasthan Top Courtroom, Jodhpur reads, “… Jitendra Singh, an officer of the District Pass judgement on Cadre recently posted as a Particular Pass judgement on within the Particular Courtroom of Prevention of Corruption Act, has been suspended with speedy impact…” A letter has additionally been issued through the Registrar Common, signed through Ram Niwas Mehta, Joint Secretary, Executive of Rajasthan, mentioning that Parameshwar Lal Yadav, Circle Officer of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Deputy Superintendent of Police has been suspended…”

The kid’s mom informed – had friendship with the son within the membership

Bharatpur police stated the sufferer’s members of the family additionally alleged that ACB circle officer Parmeshwar Lal Yadav in conjunction with Soni and Katara had threatened to kill the boy. Police stated the pass judgement on befriended the boy on the district membership Corporate Bagh, the place he used to visit play tennis. After this the method of his exploitation began.