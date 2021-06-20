Rajasthan Information: VHP chief arrested in Rakbar Khan homicide case, accused of main the mob

Rajasthan, Alwar Information replace: Police have arrested Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Naval Kishore Sharma in reference to the alleged lynching of Rakbar Khan alias Akbar (28) by means of cow protectors 3 years in the past in Ramgarh in Alwar district of Rajasthan. . That is the 5th arrest made by means of the police in reference to the incident that happened on July 20, 2018 in Lavandi village. Police has filed a rate sheet in 2019 in opposition to 4 accused Paramjit Singh, Naresh Sharma, Vijay Kumar and Dharmendra Yadav concerned on this case. Additionally Learn – Alwar Lynching: Rakbar saved on tormenting for three hours… the police saved ingesting tea, now the case is within the Preferrred Court docket

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam mentioned that the arrest of the VHP chief was once executed by means of the Ramgarh police three-four days in the past. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mr. Meena, who's probing the case, mentioned that Naval Kishore Sharma has been arrested underneath the similar fees by which 4 other folks had been arrested previous. Police arrested Naval Kishore Sharma underneath sections 302 (homicide), 304 (culpable murder now not amounting to homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and produced him in courtroom and took 10 days police custody and he's being interrogated. is.

Sharma is an accused within the FIR lodged by means of Rakbar’s members of the family. It’s alleged that Sharma, the top of Ramgarh’s cow coverage cellular, was once main the mob that lynched Khan. Particular Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar Sharma mentioned that Naval Kishore Sharma’s telephonic dialog was once being investigated for a very long time and then he has been arrested.

He advised that Naval Kishore Sharma attempted to turn that he was once serving to the police however he was once a part of a legal conspiracy. Rakbar alias Akbar and his good friend Aslam have been brutally thrashed by means of a mob in Alwar's Ramgarh police station space on 20 July 2018 on suspicion of cow smuggling, by which Alsam by hook or by crook escaped however was once severely injured within the beating. He died all the way through remedy on the clinic in Alwar.

Rakbar and his good friend Aslam had allegedly purchased cows from Ladpura village and have been taking them to their village in Haryana by means of Lalvandi. All over that point the accused attacked him.