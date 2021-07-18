Rajasthan: IRS officer arrested in Kota with Rs 16 lakh as bribe in automobile

IRS officer arrest, Information, Kota: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old Indian Earnings Provider officer after Rs 16 lakh used to be recovered from his car. It’s alleged that the IRS officer had gained this cash as a bribe from the opium grower of the world. IRS officer Shashank Yadav, posted as Normal Supervisor in Executive Opium Manufacturing facility in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has further rate of identical put up in Opium Manufacturing facility in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The ACB has taken him into custody for wondering.Additionally Learn – UP: Priyanka Gandhi met SP girl chief, she used to be misbehaved all the way through the block leader election

The ASP stated that after the car used to be searched, the ACB recovered Rs 15 lakh packed in candies field and every other quantity of Rs 1,32,410 from Yadav's pc bag and handbag. When requested concerning the supply of the cash, the IRS officials may no longer give a enough solution and then he used to be arrested. He additional stated that the officers running within the opium manufacturing facility have accrued Rs 30 to 36 crore from about 6,000 opium generating farmers.

An Indian Earnings Provider (IRS) officer Shashank Yadav, used to be arrested by means of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau the previous day in Kota after convalescing over Rs 16 lakh money from his car allegedly gained as bribe from opium cultivators within the area, police stated. %.twitter.com/2ipm9jkQQJ – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Following the Anti-Corruption Bureau motion, police stated Yadav didn’t give information about the supply of the entire money amounting to Rs 16,32,410 seized from his SUV registered in UP at Kota Placing Bridge close to toll plaza on Kota-Udaipur freeway. May just.

ASP (ACB, Kota) Chandrasheel Thakur stated that the ACB (Kota) officers gained a tip-off that the employees of the Neemuch opium manufacturing facility have been allegedly coping with opium cultivators in Chittor, Kota, Jhalawar and Pratapgarh spaces of Rajasthan for greater than 60 years. 80 thousand are being recovered.

The farmers of those areas of Rajasthan must deposit their opium produce within the Neemuch opium manufacturing facility within the neighboring state. It used to be additionally reported to the officers that each the manufacturing facility employees have been taking bribe thru middlemen Ajit Singh and Deepak Yadav.

The ASP stated that IRS officer Yadav used to be going to Ghazipur at the freeway after taking bribe from those two other folks. The ACB used to be preserving an eye on him for the previous couple of days. Performing on a tip-off, an ACB group stopped the car during which the officer used to be touring round 10.30 am.

