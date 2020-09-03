Rajasthan: Khap Panchayat gave such a big punishment for illegal relationship, knowing the spirit will tremble

Rajasthan Crime: Khap Panchayat in Sola village of Sikarar, Rajasthan has given such punishment to a woman of Sansi community who will be shaken by listening to you. The Khap Panchayat has given a shameful punishment to humanity, the Panchayat alleges that the woman has an illicit relationship with her own nephew (Jeth’s boy). Also Read – Great film drama of love-marriages played for hours from court to road … could not get married

Khap panchayat stripped the woman and her nephew together and bathed them publicly in front of 400 people. The woman and the youth were fined Rs 51,000. None of the people present there opposed it, instead people took pictures of it and also made videos viral.

On Tuesday, the Sansi Samaj has submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding action against the accused. Representative of the Sansi community Sawai Singh said that we have demanded that action should be taken against all the 8-10 'Panchs' who gave this order … We have also demanded that a large crowd gathering between COVID19 A separate FIR should be filed for

People of the community say that if the woman has an illicit relationship with her nephew, an FIR should be lodged against both of them. But strict action should be taken against such punishment. Also, a fine of Rs 51000 was recovered from them.

After receiving the complaint, the DSP of Laxmangarh said that the FIR has been registered under the relevant sections. The matter is under investigation and the SHOs are investigating the case themselves. All those named will be questioned.