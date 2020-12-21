Rajasthan Local Body Polls: Vice President elected unopposed in 11 municipal bodies in Rajasthan, know who got the responsibility

Rajasthan Local Body Polls: The vice presidents of 11 municipal bodies of Rajasthan were elected unopposed on Monday. According to a spokesman of the State Election Commission, elections were held on Monday for the post of vice president in 50 bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan. In this, vice presidents were elected unopposed in 11 bodies, while elections were held in the remaining 39 bodies. Also Read – Corona Vaccine News: Trial of Covid vaccine being done in Jaipur, know the answers to important questions related to this …

According to the spokesperson, the vice-presidents in Bahrod, Anta, Deeg, Kumher, Nagar, Vair, Bandikui, Bari, Viratnagar, Kesari Singhpur and Karanpur were elected unopposed. These bodies include 43 municipalities and 7 city councils. The election for the post of president was held here on Sunday, in which Congress won in 36 bodies, BJP candidates in 12 bodies and independents won in two. Also Read – In Rajasthan, 2 crore rupees will be collected from policemen every month, the government will deduct so much money from January

