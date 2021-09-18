Rajasthan: Marriage Registration Modification Invoice-2021 handed in meeting, BJP advised black regulation, walked out

Jaipur: Rajasthan Legislative Meeting (Rajasthan Meeting) Opposition events on Friday in (BJP) Rajasthan Obligatory Marriage Registration (Modification) Invoice, 2021 amid objections from MLAs (Rajasthan Obligatory Registration of Marriages (Modification) Invoice, 2021) handed. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration against an modification invoice for obligatory registration of marriages (BJP) The participants staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Legislative Meeting on Friday. The birthday celebration claimed that this may legalize kid marriages. That is black regulation.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Will Shiv Sena-BJP come in combination once more in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray’s commentary sparks hypothesis

Allow us to let you know that on Friday, the Rajasthan Obligatory Marriage Registration (Modification) Invoice, 2021 used to be handed within the state meeting the previous day amid objections from the opposition legislators. Beneath the Invoice, the details about kid marriage should be given to their oldsters/guardians inside 30 days of the wedding.

It's going to be a black day for the Meeting if this Invoice is handed. Does the Meeting allow us to unanimously permit kid marriages? By means of a display of arms, we will be able to be allowing kid marriages. The Invoice will write a black bankruptcy within the historical past of the Meeting: BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti %.twitter.com/3KEOtCfq9C – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Protecting the Rajasthan Obligatory Registration of Marriages (Modification) Invoice, 2021 within the Area, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal mentioned the proposed regulation lets in registration of marriages, however nowhere has it been mentioned that such marriages will ultimately change into legitimate. The Minister mentioned that whether it is certainly a kid marriage, then the District Justice of the Peace and the involved officials will be capable of take important motion towards the households.

The opposition termed it as a black regulation and demanded that the Speaker of the Meeting must behavior a department of votes. The opposition participants got here just about the Speaker’s podium elevating slogans however the invoice used to be handed via voice vote. BJP participants staged a walkout when the call for for department of votes used to be now not authorised.

Previous, Deputy Chief of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti termed the modification invoice as a black regulation and mentioned that if the invoice is handed, it is going to be a black day. The MLA mentioned that the invoice lets in kid marriage. BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti advised this- If this invoice is handed then it is going to be a depressing day for the meeting. Does the meeting let us unanimously permit kid marriage? By means of appearing our arms, we will be able to permit kid marriage. The invoice will write a depressing bankruptcy within the historical past of the meeting.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal mentioned, you assert that kid marriages shall be legitimate. Nowhere does this modification say that such marriages can be legitimate. Marriage certificates is a felony record, within the absence of which the widow is not going to get the advantage of any govt scheme.

The commentary and goal of the modification invoice states that if the couple has now not finished the felony age of marriage, the guardian or mum or dad shall be liable for filing an utility inside the stipulated duration.