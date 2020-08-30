Rajasthan minister gets corona, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar, former minister Janardhan Reddy also in grip

new Delhi: Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Khachariwas has come under the grip of Corona. His test report has come positive. Today, he has been confirmed to be Corona. He has appealed to the people in his contact that he should stay apart and get his inquiry done. Also Read – Congress-JDS challenged the appointment of the Protem Speaker in the Supreme Court, hearing will be held today, power test in Assembly at 4 pm

At the same time, Karnataka leaders have also come under the grip of Corona virus. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Corona’s report has come positive. Along with him, former minister Janardhana Reddy has also got corona. Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy has been found infected with Corona. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. An official gave this information on Sunday. According to doctors, Reddy has no symptoms of the virus.

Janardhana Reddy, accused in crores of mining scam, has been on conditional bail since January 2015. There is a ban on his going to Bellary. He was supposed to go to Bellary on Sunday to attend the last function of the mother of the Health Minister, but he could not go. For this, he got permission from the Supreme Court. He has written this thing himself on his Facebook post.