Rajasthan Municipal Council Election Result Live Updates 2020: Results will come today, see Taj update here

Rajasthan Municipal Council Election Result Live Updates 2020: The results of the municipal corporation elections are going to come in Rajasthan today. The counting of votes has started from 9 am. Today the fate of a total of 478 candidates is to be decided. From now on, the results of 25 wards will start coming. The situation of both the municipal corporations of the state is expected to be cleared by 1 pm.

According to the information, the counting of municipal elections will be done in 25 rooms in 478 rounds on 254 tables. The fate of the candidates will be decided in 478 rounds.

In fact, after the municipal elections, everyone’s eyes are now on counting. Whose head will be tied to victory, whose credibility will be saved, there is a lot of buzz about this.

Counting is going on at Rajasthan Commerce College from 9 am today. The counting of Municipal Corporation Greater is being done in Rajasthan College. In Municipal Corporation Greater, 686 candidates will decide the fate, while there are 430 candidates in Corporation Heritage. There is a ban on carrying mobile phones at the counting venue.

Let us know that 58.31 per cent polling was recorded in Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater and 57.82 per cent in Heritage. Counting is also being done today for Kota North Municipal Corporation and Kota South Municipal Corporation. Today, the results of 70 wards of Kota North and 80 Kota South wards will be declared today. JDB for Kota South and counting of Kota North is being done in Commerce College.