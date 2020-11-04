Rajasthan Municipal Election Result: Reaction of Congress on Municipal Corporations Election Results, Somewhere …

Rajasthan Municipal Election Result: Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara claimed the election results of three municipal corporations, including Jaipur, to be pleasant, claiming that four of the six corporations would form the board boards of the corporation. The results of the voting for the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota were declared on Tuesday. Reacting to them, Dotasara said, “The results that have come to us today are very pleasant. The public has stamped the good governance of the Congress in the state. He has stamped the development work done in two years. Also Read – Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020 Live Streaming and Live Counting Updates: Here is the complete list of reliable results and winners

He said that usually Congress boards are not formed in the corporations of these cities, there were not even the last time, but this time it is making boards in four out of six. He said, ‘We are forming a board with a majority in Jaipur Heritage, because the 11 independents who have won here are of our party’s ideology, they have all come to us. On the other hand, in Jodhpur North, we have won with a big margin. There was a huge difference in the North in Kota Congress and BJP. Independents won in Kota South also do not agree with BJP ideology, they are in contact with us. In Kota, we will make boards in both corporations. Jodhpur and Jaipur and one place each is final. BJP has majority in Jodhpur South and Jaipur Greater. ‘

According to the Congress State President, this is the victory of the people of Jaipur Kota Jodhpur and the workers and officials of the Congress Party. He said, ‘People had given the mandate to our government, we have met our mandate, our government has stood up.’ Dotasara said, ‘People have shown that Congress is the only party whose government is formed Cities develop. Dotasara expressed confidence that the Congress registered a historic victory in 21 districts of the state in the forthcoming elections of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad.

