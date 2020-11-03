Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020 Live Streaming and Live Counting Updates: Here’s a complete list of reliable results and winners

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: The results of the elections held in the last few days for the three municipal corporations of Rajasthan have started coming. There are two urban local bodies in the three municipal corporations Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Jaipur is the largest municipal corporation in this. There are 250 seats of ward councilor. Then there is Jodhpur, where the ward councilor has 160 seats.

Kota is the smallest municipal corporation. There are 150 seats of ward councilor. The results of elections for these three municipal corporations have started coming. You can check the official website of the State Election Commission http://sec.rajasthan.gov.in/ results. In all municipal corporations, there is a direct competition between BJP and Congress. According to the results from the official website, so far BJP has won 54 seats in Jodhpur and Congress candidates in 69 seats. So far, independents have won 13 seats. Result of Jaipur is not updated on this website yet.

There are some results of Kota on this. BJP has won four seats in Kota and Congress candidates in 10 seats.

See here the list of candidates who have won so far in Kota

Kota North Ward 43 BJP Santosh Bairwa Victory by 2100 Votes

Congress wins Hemata from Kota North Ward-24

Anupkumar of Congress wins from Ward-2 of Kota North

Ajay Suman of Congress wins from Ward-4 of Kota North

BJP’s Rambabu Soni wins from Kota South Ward 61

Sheela Pathak of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 66

Hukamchand of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 42

Anupkumar of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 2

Rajiv Agarwal of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 46

Anurag Gautam of Congress from Kota South Ward 27 won by 518 votes

BJP’s Nandkishore Mewada won from Kota North, Ward-6

Sapna Burtt of Congress won from Kota North- Ward-41

Shaina of Congress wins from Kota South Ward 24

Kota South Ward wins 64 Deepak Congress

Kota South Ward 63 PD Gupta Congress wins

Nandkishore Nandu of Congress from Kota Ward 27 won from Kota North

Anupkumar of Congress wins from Kota North Ward-2

Ajay Suman of Congress wins from Ward-4 of Kota North

Congress candidate Shalini Gautam Vijay from Kota South Ward 65

Congress Neeraj of Kota Ward 44 wins from Kota North

Hina Bano of Congress won from Kota Ward 45

Gyanendra Singh of Kota North Congress won from Ward 7

Congress candidate Bashir Mohammad wins from Kota North Ward 61

Badri Patel of Congress wins from Kota North Ward 62

Congress candidate Bashir Mohammad wins from Kota North Ward 61

In Kota North Nigam, Congress candidate from Ward 4 running ahead by 71 votes.